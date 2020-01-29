Bollywood Hungama

Pooja Hegde donates Rs. 2.5 lakh to two kids battling cancer

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Pooja Hegde was last seen in Housefull 4 and now she is all set to star in a romantic film titled Jaan with Prabhas. The actress was recently at an event held by Cure foundation for announcing the 6th Biennial Cancer Crusaders Invitation Cup, a golf tournament that works as an awareness initiative and a fundraiser.

While the actress was at the function, she decided to do her bit and donated Rs. 2.5 lakh to two kids battling the disease. She said that kids are resilient and not having money should not stand in their way of curing the disease. She wishes to do more in the near future.

That is one sweet gesture done by Pooja Hegde!

