Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.02.2020 | 10:53 AM IST

SEARCH

Countdown to

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jawaani Jaaneman Malang Love Aaj Kal Thappad Panga Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior
follow us on

Rishi Kapoor’s failing health is cause for concern for his Family

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

While Rishi Kapoor continues to deny a health relapse, sources close to the family confirm that the dreaded disease for which he was treated in New York last year, has indeed returned.

Rishi Kapoor's failing health is cause for concern for his Family

Rishi suddenly was ill in Delhi last week. He was  soon discharged and he gave defiant press statements stating it was just an infection caused by  Delhi’s infamous pollution. But now, he’s back in  hospital, this time in Mumbai. And the diagnosis is not encouraging.

Sources close to the Kapoor family say Rishi is in denial. “He’s just being stubborn. This is adding to the family’s growing anxiety. Before a treatment procedural is decided on, he must accept that he’s unwell. Unfortunately, like the first time when the disease struck, he is not willing to accept the truth.”

This sudden unfortunate turn of circumstances has put a question mark on Rishi’s son Ranbir’s marriage to Alia Bhatt. The family was getting ready for the wedding this year. But now with this sudden  setback, the entire family’s concentration will be on Rishi Kapoor’s health.

We wish him a complete recovery .

Also Read: Rishi Kapoor gets hospitalized in Mumbai, the same day he tweeted saying he is fine

Tags : , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ronnie Screwvala's film Sitara starring…

Here's how Disha Patani's incredible buzz…

Angad Bedi says it is his wish to work with…

EXCLUSIVE: Arshad Warsi to play the bad guy…

Rishi Kapoor gets hospitalized in Mumbai,…

After Jawaani Jaaneman, Pooja Entertainment…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification