comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 27.10.2024 | 1:11 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jigra Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Kanguva Baby John
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Salman Khan announces Da-Bangg Tour! Tamannaah Bhatia, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, and others join

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Salman Khan announces Da-Bangg Tour! Tamannaah Bhatia, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, and others join

en Bollywood News Salman Khan announces Da-Bangg Tour! Tamannaah Bhatia, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, and others join

The actor has made this announcement amid extensive security concerns owing to the death threats made against him and his family.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Salman Khan is all set for his famous Da-Bangg Tour and the actor has shared his excitement on social media. Khan, who rarely posts on the platform, took to X aka Twitter, to announce the news about the tour along with the other members like his Dabangg co-star Sonakshi Sinha, Kick co-star Jacqueline Fernandez, Bharat co-star Disha Patani, Wanted filmmaker Prabhu Deva, and along with them, Tamannaah Bhatia, Maniesh Paul, Aastha Gill, and Sunil Grover will also be joining him.

Salman Khan announces Da-Bangg Tour! Tamannaah Bhatia, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, and others join

Salman Khan announces Da-Bangg Tour! Tamannaah Bhatia, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, and others join

The actor posted this announcement calling out to all his Dubai fans, and said, “DUBAI get ready for DA-BANGG THE TOUR - RELOADED on 7th December 2024”. He has also has tagged his brother Sohail Khan, who will be managing the event along with a few other partners. This news comes in the midst of reports that the actor is planning on maintaining a low profile. Readers would be aware that the Khan family is undergoing challenging times after the demise of Baba Siddique, who was a close family friend. Moreover, considering that he was assassinated on the streets of hustling-bustling city, the security for Khan and his family have extensively been beefed up. Fans, while sharing excitement about watching the superstar live on stage, have also expressed concern for his safety on the platform.


Meanwhile, coming to work commitments, Salman Khan is gearing up for Eid release next year, in April 2025 as he will be marking his return to theatres with the Sajid Nadiadwala production Sikandar. The film will feature him alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, among others and is directed by A R Murugadoss. Apart from that Nadiadwala has also announced another intriguing collaboration which is a sequel to the 2014 musical action blockbuster Kick titled Kick 2.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 18: Channel drops new promo of Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan; sparks excitement about Chulbul Pandey’s cameo in Singham Again

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

SCOOP: PVRInox likely to allot 60 percent…

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan makes ‘You…

Ananya Panday confesses that she, Navya…

Suniel Shetty and son Ahan Shetty acquire Rs…

Is the journalist's character in The…

Ananya Panday reveals that she was TERRIFIED…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification