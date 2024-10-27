Salman Khan is all set for his famous Da-Bangg Tour and the actor has shared his excitement on social media. Khan, who rarely posts on the platform, took to X aka Twitter, to announce the news about the tour along with the other members like his Dabangg co-star Sonakshi Sinha, Kick co-star Jacqueline Fernandez, Bharat co-star Disha Patani, Wanted filmmaker Prabhu Deva, and along with them, Tamannaah Bhatia, Maniesh Paul, Aastha Gill, and Sunil Grover will also be joining him.

Salman Khan announces Da-Bangg Tour! Tamannaah Bhatia, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, and others join

The actor posted this announcement calling out to all his Dubai fans, and said, “DUBAI get ready for DA-BANGG THE TOUR - RELOADED on 7th December 2024”. He has also has tagged his brother Sohail Khan, who will be managing the event along with a few other partners. This news comes in the midst of reports that the actor is planning on maintaining a low profile. Readers would be aware that the Khan family is undergoing challenging times after the demise of Baba Siddique, who was a close family friend. Moreover, considering that he was assassinated on the streets of hustling-bustling city, the security for Khan and his family have extensively been beefed up. Fans, while sharing excitement about watching the superstar live on stage, have also expressed concern for his safety on the platform.



Meanwhile, coming to work commitments, Salman Khan is gearing up for Eid release next year, in April 2025 as he will be marking his return to theatres with the Sajid Nadiadwala production Sikandar. The film will feature him alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, among others and is directed by A R Murugadoss. Apart from that Nadiadwala has also announced another intriguing collaboration which is a sequel to the 2014 musical action blockbuster Kick titled Kick 2.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 18: Channel drops new promo of Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan; sparks excitement about Chulbul Pandey’s cameo in Singham Again

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.