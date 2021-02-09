Veteran actor and Rishi Kapoor’s younger brother Rajiv Kapoor breathed his last today close to half an hour ago. He was reported to have suffered a massive heart attack and was rushed to Inlaks Hospital in Chembur. With this hospital being the closest one to their residence, Rajiv Kapoor breathed his last there.

Randhir Kapoor confirmed the news with a news portal and said that the doctors tried their best to save him, but could not. While the family awaits for his body at the hospital, the details regarding his last rites are yet to be revealed. Less than a year ago, the Kapoor family dealt with Rishi Kapoor’s sudden demise where he succumbed to Leukemia. Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram to share the news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

Rajiv Kapoor was seen in movies like Prem Granth, Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Ek Jaan Hain Hum, Aasmaan and more. Bollywood Hungama sends across heartfelt condolences to the family.

