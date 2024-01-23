In the poster, both Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff exude intensity, brandishing guns, hinting at the high-octane action awaiting audiences.

Exciting news for fans as Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff gear up to unveil the teaser for their action-packed movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and featuring Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F, the film's teaser is set to drop on January 24. Anticipation is soaring, and to heighten the excitement, the dynamic duo shared a new gripping poster.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff confirm Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser release on January 24; see new poster

In the poster, both Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff exude intensity, brandishing guns, hinting at the high-octane action awaiting audiences. As the countdown begins, fans are eagerly awaiting a glimpse of this collaboration, promising an adrenaline-pumping action entertainer. Akshay captioned the post, “When it comes to saving the world, tere piche tera yaar khada hai! #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanTeaser out tomorrow.”

When it comes to saving the world, tere piche tera yaar khada hai! ????????#BadeMiyanChoteMiyanTeaser out tomorrow????#BadeMiyanChoteMiyanOnEid2024 pic.twitter.com/aCJEGLbipV — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 23, 2024

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff were seen on the Jordan sets on Monday and skipped the grand event in Ayodhya of Ram Mandir Pran Prathishta due to scheduling issues. They are shooting three song sequences. The final schedule has 400-500 crew members who have travelled to Jordan, of which 200 are dancers. The songs will be choreographed by Bosco Martis. The international schedule kicked off on January 19 and concludes on February 2.

The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, adding another layer of intensity to this rollercoaster ride of emotions. Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in association with AAZ films. The film is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all set to release on Eid 2024 in April.

More Pages: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.