Ahead of the release of Radhe-Your Most Wanted Bhai, superstar Salman Khan sat with a group of journalists via zoom call and spoke about his upcoming release. He spoke about the tough times that we are living in and how he expects a film like Radhe-Your Most Wanted Bhai to bring in some temporary relief and entertainment to people. The movie comes out at a time when most filmmakers have decided to hold back their releases as the theatres in the country have shut down. However, Radhe will see a simultaneous release in both theatres and digital.

Talking about the outcome of the film in terms of profits, Salman Khan said, “The box office collection of Radhe will be zero. This will be the lowest ever for a Salman Khan film. Let people be happy or sad with that. It is releasing in very few cinemas in India, overseas also the number of theatres are less than usual. So the box office collection will be very poor.”

Salman Khan had announced the release of the film in theatres for Eid at the beginning of the year. He had made the announcement after the theatre owners requested him to only release the film in theatres and help boost the business of cinema halls. However, now with a hybrid release, Salman Khan apologised to theatre owners. “I apologise to all the theatre owners that we are doing the film now and it is the right thing to do. The intention was that we release this film as soon as the pandemic gets over but it doesn’t seem to be so. So, the intention was to release in theatres as you would remember a few months back, it was on social media a request to release Radhe in theatres on Eid and we agreed to it. Because they thought that getting Radhe in theatres would get the crowds back and the theatres would come back in being functional but that did not happen. Now, this film is going to be released on OTT and theatres abroad in about 20-25 theatres. And, once the theatres open even after this OTT release, because there are still people who would want to watch it in theatres and some who don’t watch on OTT, we will do a release in India in theatres as well. Abroad, it is releasing. Not with the same number of prints that we usually released but it is being released abroad,” he said.

Salman Khan also said that he does not want people to get the virus because they watched his film. “I know people are disappointed that they will not be able to watch Radhe on the big screen. Some people have booked auditoriums and are planning to screen my film, which I won’t encourage because I don’t want people to say ‘Salman Khan ki picture dekhne gaye aur corona phail gaya’. Once this pandemic is over and theatres reopen, if people like the film, we will try to release it on the big screen,” he said.

