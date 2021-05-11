Bollywood Hungama

Salman Khan informs his sisters Alvira and Arpita have recovered from COVID-19 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Superstar Salman Khan, who is gearing up for the release of Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai, revealed during virtual interaction that his sisters Alvira Khan and Arpita Khan Sharma had tested positive for COVID-19 and have recovered since then.

 

“Arpita got it (Covid-19) and then the kids too, but they didn’t show any symptoms at all. Alvira also got it,” Salman Khan said during virtual interaction with media on Monday, May 10. Salman urged everyone to stay at home if possible and stay safe.

Arpita Khan Sharma, on Monday, shared a post on Instagram confirming the same. “I tested positive for Covid-19 in the beginning of the month of April 2021 however I was asymptomatic. I followed all the guidelines and protocols and thankfully with the grace of God I have fully recovered and have been well since,” she said, adding ‘Stay Safe. Stay Strong. Stay Positive’,” she wrote.

Salman Khan also informed that he has taken the first dose of vaccination for COVID-19 and yet to take his second shot. But, both his parents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan have taken both doses of the vaccination.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan starrer Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai will release in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13, 2021, on the occasion of Eid. The film will be available on ZEE5 with ZEE's pay-per-view service ZEEPlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators. The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited.

ALSO READ: “Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai has got nothing to do with Wanted”- Salman Khan

