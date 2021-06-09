Bollywood Producer Sajid Nadiadwala, is to play a game of chess with the world champion Viswanathan Anand at a virtual event on YouTube on 13th June, to extend his support to the needy through this devastating second wave of the pandemic.

The event is organized with the sheer motive of, encouraging more and more people to come forward and donate towards serving individuals and families who are at risk of hunger amidst Covid-19. The organizers took to their social media, to announce the same. Their tweet read, "Next on our list is movie producer, Sajid Nadiadwala! He holds the record of producing some of the super hits in the industry. He will be playing the five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) on June 13th."

Sajid Nadiadwala's love and fondness for the brainy game, is known to all, which he now directs towards raising funds and helping the ones in need. The filmmaker also recently held a vaccination drive for over 500 employees of his organization, 'Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment' and their families.

