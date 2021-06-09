Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 09.06.2021 | 5:21 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sherni Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Sajid Nadiadwala to play a game of chess with Viswanathan Anand to raise funds for the needy amidst Covid-19

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood Producer Sajid Nadiadwala, is to play a game of chess with the world champion Viswanathan Anand at a virtual event on YouTube on 13th June, to extend his support to the needy through this devastating second wave of the pandemic.

Sajid Nadiadwala to play a game of chess with Viswanathan Anand to raise funds for the needy amidst Covid-19

The event is organized with the sheer motive of, encouraging more and more people to come forward and donate towards serving individuals and families who are at risk of hunger amidst Covid-19. The organizers took to their social media, to announce the same. Their tweet read, "Next on our list is movie producer, Sajid Nadiadwala! He holds the record of producing some of the super hits in the industry. He will be playing the five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) on June 13th."

Sajid Nadiadwala's love and fondness for the brainy game, is known to all, which he now directs towards raising funds and helping the ones in need. The filmmaker also recently held a vaccination drive for over 500 employees of his organization, 'Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment' and their families.

ALSO READ: Sajid Nadiadwala to get the crew of Bachchan Pandey, Tadap, Heropanti 2, and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali vaccinated

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kareena Kapoor Khan asks for 12 crore to do…

Hansal Mehta pens an emotional note as his…

FIR registered against Kangana Ranaut’s…

Kartik Aaryan to play an air force pilot in…

Kangana Ranaut tests negative for COVID-19;…

“Don’t think will last here more than a…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification