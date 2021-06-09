Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 09.06.2021 | 5:30 PM IST

Mark Ronson gets engaged to Meryl Streep’s daughter Grace Gummer

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The seven-time Grammy-winning musician Mark Ronson has gotten engaged to Grace Gummer, daughter of Academy Award winning actress, Meryl Streep.

Mark Ronson gets engaged to Meryl Streep's daughter Grace Gummer

Mark announced the news during his appearance on The Fader Undercover, reported People magazine. “I got engaged last weekend,” Ronson said.

Mark further explained the intimate moment that he shared with Gummer after they got engaged. “There's a plaque for that somewhere. There's a first kiss, very corny Hallmark first kiss plaque,” he said. “But no, it was forever, it will be etched. It's still my record.”

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer have been dating each other since 2020 when they were first spotted on a dinner date in New York in September. , Recently, Gummer ignited the engagement rumors when she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand in May this year.

On the professional front, Mark Ronson recently launched a new track featuring Ellie Goulding ‘Silk City’. Grace Gummer was last seen in the film Standing up, Falling Down.

Also Read: Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan to star as New York Times reporters in Harvey Weinstein movie titled She Said

