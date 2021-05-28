India started its vaccination drive earlier this year. However, it gained momentum only in April after the country faced the worst of the second wave of the pandemic. Indian citizens above the age of 18 are eligible for COVID vaccination in the country. Multiple business houses have taken the responsibility to vaccinate their employees. The Hindi film industry too has stepped forward to vaccinate their people so they can all safely resume work again.

Reportedly, Hindi film producer Sajid Nadiadwala has decided to vaccinate the crew of his productions which include the Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria starrer Heropanti 2, Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon starrer Bachchan Pandey, Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, and Tadap starring Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty.

Nadiadwala is also looking after the vaccination of his office staff and their families. The vaccination drive will happen on Monday for 500 employees and the production crew.

Sajid Nadiadwala is conducting the vaccination drive to ensure the safety of his crew and employees as they begin work once the lockdown restrictions are lifted. All of Nadiadwala’s productions are currently in different stages of production and have deadlines to meet.

