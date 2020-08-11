A much-awaited wait for the audience finally ends as Jacqueline Fernandez is now officially paired opposite Salman Khan for Kick 2. Sajid Nadiadwala who directed and produced the first part has been working on the sequel script for a while now, his wife Warda Nadiadwala took to twitter to announce the gift formally.

The tweet read, “Here is your BIRTHDAY GIFT that will be remembered Forever! @Asli_Jacqueline overjoyed to FORMALLY announce that #SajidNadiadwala locked the script at 4am this morning & has written an exceptional role for you @BeingSalmanKhan's #Kick2 rolling soon! Welcome Back! @NGEMovies”

The production house also made a formal statement on the same, the tweet read, “Too Much Fun on @Asli_Jacqueline’s birthday, the wait ends as #SajidNadiadwala locked the script for #Kick2 this morning at 4 am. @WardaNadiadwala Thank you for the BIG News #NGEFamily can't wait to see @BeingSalmanKhan & you start #Kick-in soon!”

Here is your BIRTHDAY GIFT that will be remembered Forever! ????????@Asli_Jacqueline overjoyed to FORMALLY announce that #SajidNadiadwala locked the script at 4am this morning & has written an exceptional role for you! @BeingSalmanKhan's #Kick2 rolling soon???? Welcome Back! @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/2xK7osY00T — Warda S Nadiadwala ???? (@WardaNadiadwala) August 11, 2020

Too Much Fun ???? on @Asli_Jacqueline’s birthday, the wait ends as #SajidNadiadwala locked the script for #Kick2 this morning at 4 am. @WardaNadiadwala Thank you for the BIG News ???????? #NGEFamily can't wait to see @BeingSalmanKhan & Jacqueline start #Kick-in soon!???? pic.twitter.com/6BQ2WbpvxS — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) August 11, 2020

Sajid Nadiadwala finished locking the script today at 4 am and the film is now ready to roll.

