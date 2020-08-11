Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.08.2020 | 8:37 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Shakuntala Devi Lootcase Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Sajid Nadiadwala gifts Kick 2 to Jacqueline Fernandez on her birthday

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

A much-awaited wait for the audience finally ends as Jacqueline Fernandez is now officially paired opposite Salman Khan for Kick 2. Sajid Nadiadwala who directed and produced the first part has been working on the sequel script for a while now, his wife Warda Nadiadwala took to twitter to announce the gift formally.

The tweet read, “Here is your BIRTHDAY GIFT that will be remembered Forever! @Asli_Jacqueline overjoyed to FORMALLY announce that #SajidNadiadwala locked the script at 4am this morning & has written an exceptional role for you @BeingSalmanKhan's #Kick2 rolling soon! Welcome Back! @NGEMovies”

The production house also made a formal statement on the same, the tweet read, “Too Much Fun on @Asli_Jacqueline’s birthday, the wait ends as #SajidNadiadwala locked the script for #Kick2 this morning at 4 am. @WardaNadiadwala Thank you for the BIG News #NGEFamily can't wait to see @BeingSalmanKhan & you start #Kick-in soon!”

Sajid Nadiadwala finished locking the script today at 4 am and the film is now ready to roll.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan thanks Jacqueline Fernandez for the feast of delicious food

More Pages: Kick 2 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Priyanka Chopra has finished writing her own…

Sooraj Pancholi files a complaint for…

Sanjay Dutt to take a short break from work…

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Shruti Modi…

Choreographer Bosco to turn director with…

After her ‘Lipstick Day’ post, Ananya…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification