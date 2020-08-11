Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.08.2020 | 8:55 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Shakuntala Devi Lootcase Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Deepika Singh recalls being trolled for gaining weight post-delivery, says it motivated her to workout

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Deepika Singh of Diya Aur Baati Hum fame recalled being trolled on social media after delivering her son, Soham. The actress tied the knot a few years ago to Rohit Goyal, a director, and the couple has a son now. Things tend to get a little out of hand when it comes to trolling celebrities and Deepika Singh has been on the receiving end of it. Speaking to a portal, she recalled how she weighed over 73 kilos and had randomly posted a picture since it was her birthday.

Deepika Singh recalls being trolled for gaining weight post-delivery, says it motivated her to workout

She says that she did not think too much before posting the picture and the negative comments started pouring in. Some of them mentioned how she should have waited to have a kid or how she will not be offered a lead role anymore, she made sure to keep screenshots of those comments as her wallpaper to motivate her to hit the gym on lazy days. Those comments helped motivate her to lose excess weight and she is happy that she has proved them wrong.

Her husband, Rohit Goyal also took a break from work to help Deepika Singh out with Soham’s upbringing. Since they live in a joint family, it would have been difficult for Deepika to manage the house as well as Soham, so he decided to take a break from work.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Priyanka Chopra has finished writing her own…

Sooraj Pancholi files a complaint for…

Sanjay Dutt to take a short break from work…

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Shruti Modi…

Choreographer Bosco to turn director with…

After her ‘Lipstick Day’ post, Ananya…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification