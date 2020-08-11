Deepika Singh of Diya Aur Baati Hum fame recalled being trolled on social media after delivering her son, Soham. The actress tied the knot a few years ago to Rohit Goyal, a director, and the couple has a son now. Things tend to get a little out of hand when it comes to trolling celebrities and Deepika Singh has been on the receiving end of it. Speaking to a portal, she recalled how she weighed over 73 kilos and had randomly posted a picture since it was her birthday.

She says that she did not think too much before posting the picture and the negative comments started pouring in. Some of them mentioned how she should have waited to have a kid or how she will not be offered a lead role anymore, she made sure to keep screenshots of those comments as her wallpaper to motivate her to hit the gym on lazy days. Those comments helped motivate her to lose excess weight and she is happy that she has proved them wrong.

Her husband, Rohit Goyal also took a break from work to help Deepika Singh out with Soham’s upbringing. Since they live in a joint family, it would have been difficult for Deepika to manage the house as well as Soham, so he decided to take a break from work.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

