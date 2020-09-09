Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 09.09.2020 | 4:15 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Saif Ali Khan collaborates with a children’s non-profit publishing house for International Literacy Day

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

An incredible actor and passionate reader, Saif Ali Khan’s sophisticated taste in books is reflective of his work as an artist. If one has ever met the actor or has read his interviews, they wouldn’t disbelieve that the man loves his books just as much as he loves his movies. His vast library, filled with first editions and signed copies, would make any bibliophile jealous. Despite the constant flow of scripts into his reading time, we have often seen photographs of the actor bonding over storybooks with his son, Taimur Ali Khan.

Saif Ali Khan collaborates with a children’s non-profit publishing house for International Literacy Day

Khan has now collaborated with Pratham Books, a not-for-profit children’s book publisher that publishes storybooks in various Indian languages to support reading and learning acquisition among children.

The actor supported an interesting story-telling initiative for International Literacy Day called ‘One Day One story’. Undertaken by the NGO, it is a popular campaign with a wide and deep reach in rural India.

Sharing a video, the actor is seen enacting a story titled ‘The Girl Who Couldn't Stop Laughing’ with his signature quirk. Khan is seen infusing life to the characters especially the central character of this young girl who can't stop laughing. In a rather evocative and expressive way, the actor immerses his viewers into the story. Sharing a message through the story, he emphasized that stories, apart from being a source of entertainment, is also a channel of informative education for children.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan shoots an ad with Kareena Kapoor Khan during lockdown

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty's…

Bombay High Court asks BMC to stop…

Rhea Chakraborty sent to 14-day judicial…

NCB reveals they did not recover any…

BMC files a caveat against Kangana Ranaut;…

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer says she is being…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification