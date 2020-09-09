Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty's bail plea will be heard by a Special Court in Mumbai on September 10, informed the former’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde. Today morning Rhea was shifted to Byculla jail. She was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday and was sent to 14-day judicial custody by the session court.

Showik Chakraborty was arrested on September 4 after he reportedly confessed to procuring drugs for Sushant on the instructions of his sister Rhea Chakraborty. Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda was also arrested on the same day. The Mumbai sessions court has sent Showik, Samuel, and alleged drug peddlers Zaid Vilatra and Basit Parihar to 14-day judicial custody.

The court rejected Chakraborty's bail application on Tuesday. She spent the night in lockup at the NCB office. Rhea Chakraborty was arrested under sections 27A, 21, 22, 29, and 28 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

NCB said that she was an active member of a drug syndicate and procured drugs for Rajput. She was arrested after three days of questioning.

