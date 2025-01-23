FICCI Frames is gearing up to celebrate its 25th anniversary this year with Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana as its brand ambassador. The theme of this year is ‘RISE: Redefining Innovation, Sustainability, and Excellence’ which underscores the transformative impact of FICCI FRAMES in shaping narratives, fostering creativity, and driving the evolution of the Media & Entertainment industry.

Ayushmann Khurrana turns ambassador for FICCI Frames on its 25th anniversary

As FICCI Frames has evolved into an essential platform for collaboration, Mr Khurrana’s involvement as a brand ambassador further underscores the importance of the event in uniting industry leaders and creative talents alike. Mr Kevin Vaz, Chair, FICCI Media and Entertainment Committee & CEO, Entertainment, Jiostar said, “The silver jubilee edition of FICCI FRAMES is a celebration of 25 years of excellence and a tribute to the legacy we have built-in shaping India’s Media & Entertainment industry. Ayushmann Khurrana, with his incredible journey of creativity, innovation, and connection with audiences, represents the very ethos of FICCI FRAMES. His association will elevate this milestone event and inspire future generations of storytellers and creators.”

Speaking of his association with FICCI Frames, Mr Ayushmann Khurrana said, “It is a huge honor for me to be announced as the first Brand Ambassador for FICCI Frames in its silver jubilee year. As someone who arrived in Mumbai from Chandigarh with nothing but dreams in my eyes, I could never have imagined this incredible journey, one where my work has not only touched lives but also become a part of India's rich pop culture tapestry. In my new role, I am committed to working closely with the exceptional FICCI team to champion disruption, celebrate innovation, and highlight the excellence our industry consistently delivers.”

Held annually in Mumbai, the event brings together influential personalities, creative professionals, and policymakers from around the world to discuss emerging trends, innovative technologies, and key challenges in the entertainment landscape.

The 25th edition of FICCI Frames promises to be a grand affair, with a renewed focus on new-age technologies such as artificial intelligence, digital content creation, virtual reality, and the metaverse, alongside traditional media and entertainment. With Ayushmann Khurrana as the brand ambassador for this landmark occasion, the 25th anniversary promises to be a blend of star power, industry innovation, and global relevance.

