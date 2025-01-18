A second suspect in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case has been detained in Durg, Chhattisgarh, after a 50-hour-long manhunt. Mumbai Police confirmed that the Railway Protection Force (RPF) apprehended the individual, who was traveling in the general compartment of a train. The suspect, believed to match the attacker seen in CCTV footage from the actor’s Bandra apartment, is currently being interrogated. The earlier suspect was detained from Madhya Pradesh.

Saif Ali Khan Case: Second suspect nabbed from Chhattisgarh after railway alert

The Mumbai Crime Branch launched an intense investigation after the Bollywood actor was attacked during a suspected burglary attempt at his Bandra home. The suspect was last seen in surveillance footage from Bandra and Dadar railway stations, carrying a black "Fast Track" bag, which has become a key piece of evidence.

CCTV footage from various locations, including Bandra and Dadar, provided vital leads for the police. Based on this evidence, authorities alerted the Railways, leading to the suspect being detained in Chhattisgarh's Durg district. His mobile number is reportedly registered under the name Rajendra Kodepe, from the Rajnandgaon district. However, official confirmation of this identity is pending.

The suspect was caught with the help of local law enforcement while aboard a train. He closely resembles the individual seen fleeing from the crime scene. According to police sources, the bag he carried was purchased from a local roadside market.

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times by an intruder during a suspected burglary attempt at his luxury Bandra apartment. The actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital by an autorickshaw driver, where he underwent emergency surgery to remove a 2.5-inch blade fragment from his spine.

The police have been questioning key witnesses, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, the couple’s nanny, and the autorickshaw driver. Despite the suspect’s detention, no concrete evidence has been found yet. Mumbai Police is working to confirm the suspect’s identity and motive.

The Railway Protection Force and Mumbai Police continue to collaborate to uncover more details. Officials are reviewing additional CCTV footage and questioning the suspect to establish his involvement. The stabbing incident has highlighted the importance of swift action and coordination among law enforcement agencies.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is now recovering and reportedly out of danger. Authorities are determined to ensure justice and bring closure to the case.

