Saif Ali Khan 2012 assault trial case to likely begin on June 15; Shakeel Ladak also amongst the accused

Eleven years after the alleged incident, the trial in Saif Ali Khan's 2012 assault case will likely begin on June 15. Along with the Adipurush actor, the additional chief metropolitan magistrate, Esplanade court also read charges against Amrita Arora's husband Shakeel Ladak and Saif's friend Bilal Amrohi who are also among the accused.

The three accused were arrested and released on bail after they were allegedly involved in a fight with businessman Iqbal Mir Sharma at the Wasabi restaurant inside the Taj Hotel on February 22, 2012. The court in April 2023 issued summons against the witnesses who had recorded the incident.

At the time of the incident, Saif Ali Khan was accompanied by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora Khan, Amrita Arora and a few male friends. As per a report in PTI, the police said that "when Sharma protested the raucous chatter of the actor and his friends, Saif Ali Khan allegedly threatened them and subsequently punched him in the nose, fracturing it. The NRI businessman had also accused Saif and his friends of hitting his father-in-law Raman Patel."

Reportedly, Saif Ali Khan has alleged that Sharma made provocative and abusive language against the women who accompanied him which led to the ruckus. The police filed the chargesheet on December 21, 2012.

