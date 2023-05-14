Get ready for an exciting family entertainer. Director Laxman Utekar and Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films reunite yet again after films like Luka Chuppi and Mimi. After much anticipation, the title of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s next was officially announced today. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke promises to be a rollercoaster ride of laughter, romance, and drama. The makers dropped a unique video announcing this much-awaited title which features Vicky-Sara being all romantic highlighting their chemistry.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan to star in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke; Trailer drops on THIS date

On Sunday Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan took to their Instagram account and shared the teaser of the film. The caption read, “Romantic? Ya dramatic? Kya lagta hai aapko, kaisi hone waali hai humari kahani #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke Trailer Out tomorrow. In cinemas on June 2, 2023.”

This film marks the first-time pairing of these two actors. Their chemistry is expected to be one of the major highlights of the film and promises to be an out and out family entertainer. The trailer of the film is all set to release tomorrow, i.e., 15th May amidst fanfare.

Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan present Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. A Maddock Films production, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Desphande, directed by Laxman Utekar, and written by Laxman Utekar, Maitrey Bajpai and Ramiz Khan. The family entertainer led by Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan is slated to release in cinemas on June 2, 2023.

