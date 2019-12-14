Bollywood Hungama

Saiee Manjrekar recalls how surreal it felt to be addressed as ‘Dabangg ki heroine’ by Salman Khan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Saiee Manjrekar makes her big debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha starrer, Dabangg 3. Playing the role of Khushi, young Chulbul Pandey’s love interest, Saiee Manjrekar is on cloud nine while promoting her debut film. Since Saiee has been a theatre artist, she had the confidence to face the camera. She was elated when she found out that she was being considered as one of the leading actresses in Dabangg 3.

When she finally bagged the role, Salman Khan walked up to her with a straight face and said to her that she is doing the film. When she went to Salman Khan’s place where the rest of the cast met along with the director Prabhu Deva, Salman introduced her to the team saying, ‘Yeh dekho, Dabangg ki heroine aagayi’ and it was a surreal feeling for Saiee, she revealed in an interview with a leading daily.

Slated to release on December 20, Dabangg 3 according to Saiee is a prequel that fits perfectly with the previous two instalments of the franchise.

Also Read: Saiee Manjrekar reveals she preserved chocolate wrappers from her first meet with Salman Khan

More Pages: Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection

