Shah Rukh Khan has kicked off the year 2023 on a great note with the success of Pathaan, followed by the mega-blockbuster Jawan. With his third release Dunki hitting the theatres this week, the actor is on a roll. And even before the first weekend of his recent release, the actor opened up about his first project of 2024. The said film is expected to be a thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh and we hear it will also star his daughter Suhana Khan, who made her Bollywood debut with The Archies.

Shah Rukh Khan returned after a sabbatical in January 2023 and since then, fans are super excited to see the superstar on the big screen. It seems that the enthusiastic actor is enjoying his current work phase and has even planned out his fourth project which he will kick off after his break. In a recent interview with MBC, the actor was seen discussing his next film wherein he mentioned that he will kick start the same in the first half of 2024. Furthermore, he also revealed that he would like to do more of age-appropriate fans, leaving fans wondering if the actor would be playing an older role in his upcoming venture.

Shared by several fanclubs of the superstar, the video featured SRK saying, “I think I will start one in March-April now. Like I have been attempting now to do a film which is more age real to me and play it still as the protagonist and the star of the film.”



Speaking of his recent film Dunki, the film stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover, Vikram Kochchar, Boman Irani, among others and is based on a few Indians who set out on a mission to enter the UK, irrespective of the means. The film released on December 21 to mixed reviews and is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. It marks the first association of SRK with the 3 Idiots filmmaker.

