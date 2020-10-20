Bollywood Hungama

Sahil Anand admits that he was diagnosed with COVID-19, reveals the reason why he kept it hidden

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 actor Sahil Anand who is popularly known for his stint in the romantic saga had tested positive for COVID-19 sometime back. Although the actor had withdrawn into a shell but has now finally broken his silence on the same.

Sahil Anand admits that he was diagnosed with COVID-19, reveals the reason why he kept it hidden

The actor who is extremely personal about his private life did not want to be unnecessarily in the news but aims to spread awareness about the lethal disease. Sahil asserts "For a couple of weeks, I haven’t been much active on my social media lately… and today I’d like to let you know that the reason I’ve been away for a couple of days is that I was down with coronavirus. But the test just came in, and thankfully, and it’s negative! So, I’m virus-free"

The Student Of The Year then disclosed the reason why he chose to keep silent on the same. Sahil added "The reason I didn’t come out about this before is that I didn’t want people around me to make a big deal about it. I’m a private person and I knew that this was my own battle, and I had to fight it on my own. This wasn’t easy of course. But I realized that with inner strength, and will, one can overcome any illness! Although I’ve tested negative, I’m still recovering from the effects the virus had on me…”

Furthermore, Sahil implored on the power of being mentally strong, “So in case you find yourself to test positive, don’t fear the virus- SCARE THE VIRUS instead with your inner strength and courage. Keep those immunity levels high, and nothing can shake you" Sahil concluded.

Also Read: Sahil Anand shares pictures with the cast from his last day on the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

