Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 20.10.2020 | 8:16 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Abhishek Banerjee bags a new role in Taapsee Pannu starrer Rashmi Rocket

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Abhishek Banerjee, a casting director-turned-actor, who started his journey by working behind the scenes, has fulfilled his ultimate passion to be in front of the camera to both amuse and astound his viewers with his versatile performances. From earning appreciation for his brief appearances in projects like Pitchers, Bombay Talkies to ticking audiences' funny bones with projects like Stree, Dreamgirl to leaving the viewers astonished with his recent performance of a ruthless criminal, with a heart-breaking back-story in Pataal Lok, Abhishek has not just evolved as one of the most admirable actors of the industry but also as one of the finest critically acclaimed performers.

Abhishek Banerjee bags a new role in Rashmi Rocket

Few would have gauged Abhishek Banerjee’s calibre as an actor when he started his career with a short role in Rang De Basanti. And today, he is considered as one of the most superlative actors of the industry. Abhishek Banerjee who will be seen in movies like Helmet and Aankh Micholi, is all set to bowl over his fans with RSVP’s new film 'Rashmi Rocket'!

Sharing his thoughts the actor said, “I am very happy and excited to be a part of Rashmi Rocket! After a long time, i have found another unique role to essay. There are some exciting things in store and viewers will definitely love it."

ALSO READ: Here’s where Abhishek Banerjee is vacationing these days

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Dinesh Vijan's next starring RajKummar Rao…

Vishal Bhardwaj brings the mystery of Agatha…

Hema Malini records two songs for Durga…

Rumours about Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain…

"It's going to be a temple wedding" - Aditya…

Mallika Sherawat reveals she lost 20-30…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification