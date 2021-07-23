Bollywood Hungama

Sachiin Joshi wins case against Raj Kundra and Satyug Gold; Bombay High court directs latter to hand over 1 kg gold and Rs. 3 lakhs as compensation

Sachiin Joshi wins case against Raj Kundra and Satyug Gold; Bombay High court directs latter to hand over 1 kg gold and Rs. 3 lakhs as compensation

Raj Kundra is already embroiled in an adult filmmaking case and received a severe blow by losing the case SGPL’s Satyug Gold Scheme against actor and entrepreneur Sachiin Joshi. The Bombay High Court delivered the verdict in Sachiin's favor and asked SGPL to compensate him with Rs. 3 lakhs along with his gold. It is said that Sachiin Joshi was duped by SGPL as they sold him a five years plan of Satyug Gold Scheme, but when he went to regain it after a year he realized it was a fraud. 

According to the reports Sachiin wanted to bring out the true face of SGPL and also the power couple, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. The duo promoted a fake company and duped him of his money. The 36-year-old actor celebrated his win by posting a quote on his Instagram which read," Hard work is a way of life. There is no shortcut to success. #SundayVibes #Motivation #HardWork #Success #QOTD".

Sachiin Joshi is an actor, producer, and entrepreneur with contributions in Tollywood and Bollywood movies. He was a part of films like Mounamelanoyi, Ninu Choodaka Nenundalenu, Orey Pandu, Aazaan, Mumbai Mirror, Jackpot, Nee Jathaga Nenundali, Veerappan, Yaar Ivan / Veedevadu, Next Enti? and Amavas. He is married to actress Urvashi Sharma and has 3 kids with her.

