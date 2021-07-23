Bollywood Hungama

Kushal Tandon suffers loss of Rs 20-25 lakhs after heavy rainfalls damaged his restaurant

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Apart from being a successful actor, Kushal Tandon is also a proud owner of a restaurant named 'Arbour 28' situated in Andheri, Mumbai. The restaurant was severely damaged by heavy rainfalls in Mumbai on July 21. The actor shared the news on his Instagram and shared stories in which there was a picture of the aftermath of the heavy Mumbai rains.  We can see the roof of his restaurant is collapsed to the ground.

Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, "Thanku mumbai rains for doin this to @arbour28mumbai as if COVID was not enough, like Nike, jus do it, you did it too. On brighter side of the story, thankfully no watchman or guard got injured."

Post this incident, Kushal spoke to a tabloid and opened up about the losses he had to bear. Kushal revealed he has got a loss somewhere in the vicinity of Rs 20-25 lakh approximately. He also said that even though rains were not as heavy as compared to last year and even this year before yesterday.He feels that the extra breeze that was blowing yesterday played havoc.

Later, he also said that he'll try to fix the situation in the soonest time possible and expressed that he made the restaurant with lots of love and called people from France to get a special cloth material to do it. The restaurant is a 6,000 sq feet place and the actor said that it is of course not gonna be easy, but he isn't going to wait and will get it rectified soonest.

Kushal Tandon opened Arbour28 in December 2019. The opening was attended by Sohail Khan, Sidharth Shukla, Karanvir Bohra, Nia Sharma, Krystle D'souza and others. He also confessed that the business was already impacted by Covid-19 since last year due to lockdown and then this happened to him.

