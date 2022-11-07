The upcoming project of S Shankar and Ranveer Singh is expected to go on floors by mid-2023.

When Prabhas starrer Bahubali was released in 2015, it opened the doors for regional cinema at the pan-India level. Post the success of the film, a bunch of South filmmakers collaborated with Bollywood celebs for various projects. Joining the bandwagon, visionary director S Shankar and actor Ranveer Singh are all set to join hands for an upcoming pan-India project.

S Shankar and Ranveer Singh to join hands for a pan-India project: Report

If a report by Pinkvilla is to be believed, then the duo is aiming to create the biggest pan-India cinematic event after Basahubali. The upcoming project is said to be based on the cinematic adaptation of the iconic Tamil epic Novel ‘Velpari’, which is considered to be an important part of Tamil Literature.

Quoting a source close to the development, the report said, “Shankar wants to make the biggest pan-Indian film by bringing one of the biggest superstars of our generation, superstar Ranveer Singh, to helm this ambitious project - a grand cinematic adaptation of the iconic Tamil epic Velpari.”

The source added, “The novel has everything to offer – from a larger-than-life hero to incredible life lessons, to a heart-touching love story and magnificent visual-effect sequences whose scale will set the next benchmark of action spectacles in India. It is the wholesome nature of this novel that has got Shankar and Ranveer to come together for this collaboration.”

While stating that it will be a 3-part epic in multiple Indian languages, the source informed, “The story is so vast and complex that all the aspects can’t be covered in one film. Shankar has devised a screenplay that lends itself to a three-part film. He intends to start shooting for the first part from the middle of 2023. This would be the biggest film of Shankar and Ranveer’s filmography to date.”

However, it is worth mentioning that neither the director nor the actor has made an official announcement of the same, so far.

