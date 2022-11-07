Ranveer Singh was recently in the news after it came to light that he and Yash Raj Films (YRF) Talent Management Agency have decided to part ways. As per the reports, it happened amicably though the reason behind this development was not provided. Bollywood Hungama has now found out the reason behind the rising star walking away from the esteemed talent management agency.

REVEALED: The REAL reason why Ranveer Singh parted ways with YRF Talent Management Agency

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The split happened due to financial reasons. Ranveer Singh’s contract with YRF was up for renewal. Before renewing, he requested the YRF team to reduce their commission percentage from his brand endorsement fees. He felt that it was slightly on the higher side.”

The source continued, “YRF Talent management, however, was not ready to accept this request. As a result, Ranveer made it clear that he’d like to move out and hence, he exited YRF Talent Management Agency.”

The source added, “YRF was the one that launched Ranveer Singh with Band Baaja Baaraat (2010). He was quite new then and YRF pushed him, due to which he was able to land some lucrative deals. The effort taken by YRF during the initial stages of Ranveer’s career was maximum and time consuming as well. And hence, they felt justified in asking for a higher percentage share of his fees. But today, Ranveer Singh is one of the most popular stars. His films have done well, and he has the ability to pull endorsement deals single-handedly. The brand Ranveer Singh is well known and he has 46 brands under his kitty. As a result, he believed that YRF should reduce their commission percentage from what was there in their initial agreement.”

The source also said, “Nobody is wrong here. Both were practical and there is no animosity between the two. Ranveer Singh has the same respect for YRF as before as they believed in him and gave him a launch pad. The YRF management, including producer Aditya Chopra, too, continues to hold him in high regard. And both are ready to collaborate in future if a right project comes along.”

Meanwhile, Bollywood Hungama broke the news earlier that Ranveer Singh will now be exclusively managed by the reputed artist management firm, Collective Artist Network.

On the work front, Ranveer’s next will be the much-awaited film Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty. It will be released on December 23, 2023. This will be followed by Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Directed by Karan Johar, it co-stars Alia Bhatt. The shoot is on a break due to Alia’s pregnancy and delivery. It is expected to resume in the first quarter of next year. It will be released in the second half of 2023.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh to be exclusively managed by Collective Artist Network

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.