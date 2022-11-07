Rakhi Sawant and Sherlyn Chopra are currently indulging in a massive war of words after the latter voiced out her objection over Sajid Khan returning to the entertainment industry. However, Sawant came in support of the filmmaker. The media statements given by the two actresses continued with Rakhi eventually signing a defamation case against Chopra. However, Sherlyn has now responded to it with another defamation suit against Rakhi.

Rakhi Sawant files a defamation case against Sherlyn Chopra; latter responds

In a media interaction, Rakhi Sawant and her lawyer Falguni asserted that they know details and have evidence against Sherlyn Chopra. The ‘Mohabbat Hai Mirchi’ actress also went on to claim that she has porn videos of the Dil Bole Hadippa actress. Furthermore, Sawant also alleged that Sherlyn has blackmailed people in the past for money and even traded her nude photographs. Talking about the defamation case, Rakhi revealed that she is being questioned by her boyfriend about the number of boyfriends she had after Sherlyn accused her of having 10 boyfriends. Rakhi also accused Sherlyn of ruining her life with her statements.

On the other hand, Sherlyn Chopra too spoke to the media and in her interaction, she questioned the reason behind Rakhi interfering in the matter. Sherlyn maintained that it was about her raising her voice, against sexual harassment, and went on to question the reason behind Rakhi’ interference in the matter. After Rakhi’s legal action, Sherlyn responded it with another lawsuit of defamation filed against Sawant. Along with that, reports also suggest that Sherlyn has written a letter to Eknath Shinde over Sajid Khan entering Bigg Boss 16.

Besides Sherlyn Chopra, many of Sajid Khan’s alleged victims have questioned the presence of the filmmaker in the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 16. Khan was banned from the entertainment industry after several accusations regarding sexual harassment started surfacing against the filmmaker. Post his entry in Bigg Boss, many have demanded his removal from the show.

