Amid controversies surrounding the professional life of Rupali Ganguly, who plays the titular character in the popular show Anupama, her stepdaughter Esha Verma has made shocking allegations about her personal life. Referring to a nasty Facebook post that Esha dropped way back in 2020, accusing her father Ashwin Verma of having an affair with Rupali Ganguly while being married to Sapna Verma, has further come to the front, as Ashwin’s daughter has thrown more accusations towards the television actress.

Rupali Ganguly’s step-daughter Esha Verma makes SHOCKING allegations against Anupama actress; says, “She slept on the bed that my father and mother shared”

In a interview with Bollywood Bubble, Esha readdressed the matter and opened up about how Rupali Ganguly slept on the same bed which her parents shared. “I don’t know what Rupali and Ashwin will now say further to these allegations and comments. I know my father has said something on Twitter now X. He said that Rupali was not involved, and that is the biggest lie because Rupali was the one who came to my house in New Jersey and slept on my mother’s bed—the bed that my father and mother shared. She has done so much, physically, mentally, verbally, and emotionally, abusing me and my mom. I feel like that was a lot of trauma I had to deal with and suffer with and my mom did too. We suffered a lot, and we don’t have that exposure as she does.”, she said.

She went on to further hold her responsible for her father Ashwin Verma’s divorce with Sapna Verma. "First things first, it’s both parties’ fault for an affair...she comes into our lives. She has made my father, like she told my father to give the divorce papers and this happened twice to my mother. And my father would run off to India to be with her. And regardless of that, having an affair while being married is completely wrong.”, she added.

Recently on the professional front too, Rupali Ganguly is facing allegations from her colleagues and co-stars about being dominant and interfering, on the sets of the Star Plus show. However, despite the many changes, Anupama continues to hold its position and find audiences.

Also Read: Paras Kalnawat and Nidhi Shah may have just dropped a hint about Rupali Ganguly being responsible for their exit; say, “Our scenes were cut”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.