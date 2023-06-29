As per the latest buzz, Rukhsar Rehman and Faruk Kabir have been dealing with a lof of problems lately in their marriage.

Actress Rukhsar Rehman and director-producer Faruk Kabir's marriage has hit rock bottom, and the couple is heading for divorce. The two have been married for 13 years. Yes! You read it right. If a report by Hindustan Times is something to go by, then the couple has decided to part ways.

Rukhsar Rehman and Faruk Kabir call it quits after 13 years of marriage: Report

As per a report by the portal, a source informed, “The two have been dealing with a lot of problems for the past few months and could not resolve the differences amicably despite several discussions. Hence, they have now involved families and are heading for divorce. Their family members are well aware of their decision. In fact, they have officially met to discuss the same.”

Speaking of the reason, the source added, “It’s unknown and there are several speculations around it including infidelity, but it won’t be right to comment on it because nothing is clarified yet.” However, it is worth mentioning here that neither Rehman nor Kabir has confirmed or denied the news, as of now.

The report concluded with the source saying, “Her daughter is busy with her own career and hence she also wants to focus on hers. She has been keeping a low profile for the last few years but is a very strong woman always trying to grow.”

Rehman was previously married to Asad Ahmed and has a daughter, Aisha Ahmed, who is also an actress. Their marriage ended in divorce. Speaking of the professional front, Rehman was last seen in The Night Manager.

