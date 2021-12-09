comscore

RRR Trailer Launch: RRR to release on OTT 75 to 90 days after its theatrical release, confirms producer

By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

SS Rajamouli's RRR is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films. After a long wait, the film is all set to release on January 7 in theatres across the world. The trailer of the film which stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn was unveiled earlier today.

RRR Trailer Launch: RRR to release on OTT 75 to 90 days after its theatrical release, confirms producer

Post the trailer release, the team of RRR had a grand event where they spoke about the film. At the launch event, producer Jayantilal Gada of Pen Movies confirmed that the film will premiere on OTT only after 75 to 90 days after its theatrical release. "We are confident that people would want to experience this in cinema halls for a long time. We won't opt for a 30-day premiere," he said.

Ever since the pandemic, films that have been released in theatres have been getting an OTT release after a month of its theatrical release. The makers of RRR decided to not take that route and instead will let the film run in theatres for a longer time.

RRR is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. Apart from this, there are many details that are not revealed, like Ajay and Alia's character for starters, even the song 'Janani' doesn't give out a clear picture about the film or their characters.

ALSO READ: The trailer of SS Rajamouli’s RRR is an intense, raw and intriguing ride

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

