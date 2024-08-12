The Punjabi film industry is set to witness a grand celebration with the trailer launch of Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di, an upcoming film directed by the versatile Gippy Grewal. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, August 13, 2024, and it promises to be a star-studded occasion, bringing together some of the biggest names in the industry. Gippy Grewal, who has already made a significant mark as a writer, director, and actor, will be joined by the film’s star cast, including Jasmin Bhasin, Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi, and Prince Kanwaljeet Singh. The celebrated singer Sukhwinder Singh will also grace the event, adding a musical touch to the occasion.

Rohit Shetty to unveil trailer of Gippy Grewal’s Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di

Rohit Shetty to launch the trailer

Adding to the excitement, renowned Bollywood director Rohit Shetty will be unveiling the trailer of Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di. Known for his high-octane action films, Shetty’s presence at the launch elevates the event’s significance, signalling the growing synergy between Punjabi and Bollywood cinema. The director's association with the trailer launch indicates the potential crossover appeal of Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di beyond Punjabi audiences.

Industry leaders in attendance

The event will also see the presence of Jyoti Deshpande, President of Media & Content Business at Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and Jio Studios, and Kumar Mangat, the producer of the film. Their involvement underscores the significance of this project within the broader media landscape. Jio Studios’ commitment to diverse and regional content is evident in its backing of Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di, a film that promises to deliver both entertainment and a powerful message.

Anticipation builds for Singham 3

While the focus of the event is on the trailer launch, there is palpable excitement surrounding Rohit Shetty’s announcement about Singham 3. The third instalment in the highly successful Singham franchise will see Ajay Devgn returning to his iconic role as Bajirao Singham. The film’s ensemble cast, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, who reprises her role from the previous film, along with Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar from the extended cop universe, is expected to deliver a cinematic spectacle. Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff’s inclusion adds to the excitement of the fans.

