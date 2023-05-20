Film personalities, Kamal Haasan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh and Manish Malhotra will be honoured during this year’s IIFA (International Indian Film Academy) Awards, which will be taking place at Yas Islands in Abu Dhabi on May 26 and 27.

Kamal Haasan will be felicitated with ‘Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema’ while Riteish and Genelia will be presented with ‘Outstanding Achievement in Regional Cinema.’ Manish Malhotra will be bestowed upon with ‘Outstanding Achievement in Fashion and Cinema.’

Kamal Haasan has had a decade-long relationship with IIFA. Speaking about the same, he said in a statement, “I am extremely honoured and grateful that I have been a part of many IIFAs and they are doing a great job promoting Indian cinema globally and this time I am being honoured at IIFA 2023 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Excited to be present at the event.”

Kamal Haasan, 68, began his career as a child artist, at the age of six, in the 1960 Tamil film Kalathur Kannamma, bagging the President’s Gold Medal. Since then, he has acted in over 200 films and bagged four National Awards. He has also earned accolades as a filmmaker.

Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh are prominent names in Bollywood. But they have also made a mark in Marathi cinema as producers of films like Balak Palak, Lai Bhaari, Yellow, Faster Fene, Mauli and Ved. Riteish also acted in Lai Bhaari, Mauli and Ved. Ved was also his directorial debut while it was also the acting debut for Genelia in Marathi.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra has been an integral part of the Hindi film industry for 33 years. He introduced the concept of styling in costume design in Ram Gopal Varma’s 1995 musical romance, Rangeela, and since then, has flagged off many new trends, both on-screen and off it. In 2005, the stylist-entrepreneur launched his eponymous label, Manish Malhotra, and today has three flagship stores in Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad. His first international boutique is coming up at the Dubai Mall this year.

This time, the prestigious awards show will see live performances from prominent Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh and Nora Fatehi at the main awards, hosted by Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal. Rapper Badshah, lyricist-composer Amit Trivedi, EDM producer Nucleya, and singers Sunidhi Chauhan and Sukhbir Singh will be taking centre stage at IIFA Rocks, which will be hosted by Farah Khan and Rajkummar Rao.

This year’s edition of IIFA, which will take place at Etihad Arena, is sponsored by Maruti Suzuki NEXA and Sobha Realty.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “NEXA has always been at the forefront of innovations and Curating Impeccable Experiences that not only Impress but Inspire. By foraying into the fields of Fashion, Music and Journeys, NEXA has successfully created and inspired multiple unique experiences for its customers. It is for this very reason that NEXA has collaborated with IIFA, which is a platform to recognize India’s top creative talent in the world of cinema and celebrate the best in cinema arts. The association is in its 7th year and both NEXA and IIFA are challenging the status quo to create experiences that are unique and inspiring. With IIFA, we have a perfect association as we share a common vision of creating global experiences, which has established the premium imagery of both brands. We look forward to IIFA 2023 which will be held at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi to inspire our new-age consumers who seek global experiences in their everyday lives.”

Echoing his sentiments, Ravi Menon, Co-Chairman of Sobha Realty, added, “We are delighted to be the title sponsors of the 23rd edition of IIFA Weekend. The event will witness the presence of the who’s who of the Indian film industry with the glitz and glamour that makes Indian cinema widely popular. With a rich culture of performing arts in our nation itself, we are honoured to recognize and celebrate the long-standing allure of Indian cinema and its outstanding contributors. Indian films are watched across the world, and we are pleased to welcome the numerous actors, artists, and talents of our nation, further bringing Indian cinema to a global audience. IIFA Awards recognizes the highest quality and artistic expressions in the Indian film sector, just like we at Sobha Realty recognize the value of quality, art, and design in our work.”

