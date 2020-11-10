Bollywood Hungama was the first to break the news that after Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty are set to collaborate on another movie after their blockbuster film, Simmba. We also revealed that Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez have been roped into as the leading ladies in this double dhamaka movie. As the shooting will commence soon, Rohit Shetty has booked the entire Mehboob Studios for the Cirkus shoot.

Ranveer Singh will kick off the shoot at Yash Raj Studios followed by Mehboob Studios in Bandra, Mumbai. Shetty has booked three floors in Mehboob Studios and currently, the pre-production is underway as the sets are being erected. There’s also a schedule in Ramoji Rao Studios in Hyderabad. Since Shetty has also considered shooting in Goa as his lucky charm, there is a schedule there as well along with Ooty.

As per a daily, Ranveer Singh will be starring in a double role as the story is about a pair of identical twins who are separated at birth. Both of his characters will have attendants played by Varun Sharma. The four of them will eventually cross paths leading it to a classic case of mistaken identity and confusion. The film is Rohit Shetty's take on the classic play, The Comedy of Errors.

After the massive success of Simmba and appearing in Sooryavanshi, Cirkus will mark the third outing of Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh. The film features an eclectic star cast which includes Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Murli Sharma.

T-Series presents in association with Reliance Entertainment, Cirkus, produced and directed by Rohit Shetty. The film is set to release in the winter of 2021.

