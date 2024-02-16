comscore
Rohit Saraf and Pashmina Roshan starrer Ishq Vishk 2 to release on THIS date

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Ishq Vishk Rebound release date out!

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The highly anticipated movie Ishk Vishk Rebound has officially set its release date, stirring excitement among Bollywood fans. Scheduled to hit theatres on June 28, the film marks a new chapter in the romantic comedy genre.

The original Ishq Vishk, released in April 2003, introduced audiences to the endearing love story of Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao. Now, nearly two decades later, Ishq Vishk Rebound promises to reignite the magic of its predecessor with a fresh cast and storyline.

The announcement of the release date came through a video shared on social media by the film's stars, Rohit Saraf and Pashmina Roshan. In the video captioned, "Ishq Vishk mein confusion ho sakta hai, lekin yeh Announcement ekdam clear hai. #IshqVishkRebound #PyaarKaSecondRound in theatres on 28th June!”


Ishq Vishk Rebound features an ensemble cast including Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naina Grewal in pivotal roles. With fresh faces and a contemporary storyline, the sequel aims to resonate with a new generation of audiences while paying homage to the beloved original.

Directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari and produced by Ramesh Taurani, the film is poised to capture the essence of youthful romance and comedy. It marks a significant moment for Hrithik Roshan's cousin, Pashmina Roshan, and other debutants, as they step into the spotlight of Bollywood cinema.

Also Read: 20 Years of Ishq Vishk EXCLUSIVE: Amrita Rao reveals how the producers persuaded her to sign the film: “Tips came home with a bouquet and cake which said, ‘We will make you a star’”

More Pages: Ishq Vishk Rebound Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

