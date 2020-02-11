Salman Khan’s upcoming production, Bulbul Marriage Hall has been in the news for a while now. The rom-com, directed by Rohit Nayyar, revolves around a big fat Indian wedding in Lucknow with four principal characters. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that Salman Khan has roped in real life couple, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda along with Daisy Shah and Ali Fazal for the film, which is expected to roll in second half of the year.

“Salman Khan feels responsible for the career of people who have been with him, which is when he came up with the idea to churn out some of his production ventures with the in-house talent. Given the subject, he felt, these four fit the bill perfectly for the part in the film,” revealed a source close to the development. The superstar is confident about the subject, which is a small town tale and even got Dream Girl director, Raaj Shaandilya to pen the screenplay and dialogues.

“The film rides on a very interesting subject and Raaj’s dialogues will lift the impact further. His writing has a blend of quirk with emotions, which is what the USP of the film is,” the source added. While Pulkit and Kriti play a couple in the film too, not much is known about Ali and Daisy’s track at the moment. “Apart from Bulbul Marriage Hall, a couple of more production ventures are raring to roll out soon under the SKF banner. A series of announcements will follow in the second half of the year. A team is planning and working towards developing several interesting scripts.”

On the acting front, Salman Khan is shooting for his action thriller, Radhe, which is gearing up for an Eid 2020 release. The film will wrap up by mid-March and he is expected to start another film right after that. “He is on the hunt for the right script. A final call will be taken in the next 20 to 25 days,” the source concluded.

