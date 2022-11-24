comscore

Richa Chadha deletes controversial Galwan tweet after controversy

Bollywood News

Richa Chadha got embroiled into a political controversy following her tweet

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actress Richa Chadha has been embroiled in a social media controversy following her ‘Galwan tweet’, which now stands deleted. It all started with the Northern Army Commander Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi stating that the Indian Army is ready to take back Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) if given orders by the government of India.

Quote tweeting this news, Richa wrote, “Galwan says hi.” This was her cheeky mention of the controversial territory of Galwan with which India has dispute with China. Her Tweet instantly sparked controversy as she started getting trolled for allegedly mocking the Indian Army.

Reacting strongly to the tweet, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa replied to the now deleted tweet and wrote, “Disgraceful Tweet. Should be withdrawn at the earliest. Insulting our armed forces is not justified.”

Film producer and social activist Ashoke Pandit has urged the Mumbai police to file an FIR against Richa. He tweeted, “I appeal to @CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice to file an F.I.R against actress #RichaChadha for mocking & abusing our security forces. She has been a regular offender of spreading hate towards nationalist forces.”

Similarly, a large number of social media users also came up with posts against Richa and continue to do so.

Also read: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been legally married since 2020; spokesperson clarifies

