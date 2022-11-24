Richa Chadha got embroiled into a political controversy following her tweet

Actress Richa Chadha has been embroiled in a social media controversy following her ‘Galwan tweet’, which now stands deleted. It all started with the Northern Army Commander Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi stating that the Indian Army is ready to take back Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) if given orders by the government of India.

Quote tweeting this news, Richa wrote, “Galwan says hi.” This was her cheeky mention of the controversial territory of Galwan with which India has dispute with China. Her Tweet instantly sparked controversy as she started getting trolled for allegedly mocking the Indian Army.

Reacting strongly to the tweet, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa replied to the now deleted tweet and wrote, “Disgraceful Tweet. Should be withdrawn at the earliest. Insulting our armed forces is not justified.”

Disgraceful Tweet. Should be withdrawn at the earliest. Insulting our armed forces is not justified. https://t.co/eetOjHrDor — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) November 23, 2022

Film producer and social activist Ashoke Pandit has urged the Mumbai police to file an FIR against Richa. He tweeted, “I appeal to @CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice to file an F.I.R against actress #RichaChadha for mocking & abusing our security forces. She has been a regular offender of spreading hate towards nationalist forces.”

I appeal to @CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice to file an F.I.R against actress #RichaChadha for mocking & abusing our security forces .

She has been a regular offender of spreading hate towards nationalist forces. @mieknathshinde @Dev_Fadnavis — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) November 24, 2022

Similarly, a large number of social media users also came up with posts against Richa and continue to do so.

#RichaChadha Our Indian Army Our Pride ❤️❤️❤️

Huge respect ???????? #BoycottBollywood idiots who never miss a chance to insult Indian Army pic.twitter.com/NEibqlO8wn — Pragya Thakur (@PragyaT69) November 24, 2022

Shameless @Richachadha mocks our brave Jawans These #UrbanNaxals are worst kind of creatures Set new low everyday #RichaChadha pic.twitter.com/EoSS8R8sb9 — Ramesh Solanki???????? (@Rajput_Ramesh) November 24, 2022

