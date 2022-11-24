Last night, reports had it that Indian actor Vikram Gokhale, who is known for his works in Hindi and Marathi cinema, was expected to be critical and soon rumours of him passing away started surfacing. However, today, his wife and daughter have spoken to the media clarifying about the rumours. While the Gokhale family has asserted that Vikram Gokhale has been admitted and is in a critical condition, they revealed that he has been put on life support system but has not passed away.

His wife Vrushali Gokhale spoke to Times of India saying, “He slipped into coma yesterday afternoon and post that, he has not responded to touch. He is on ventilator. Doctors will decide tomorrow morning what to do, depending on whether he’s improving, sinking or still not responding.” Furthermore, his family also confirmed the news and elaborated on his health condition to Indian Express.com adding, “He was doing ok a few days ago, won’t say that he was fine as he has multiple health issues. He has been at the hospital for the last few days and was recovering too, but from yesterday he’s critical. We are waiting for the doctors to tell us the way forward, hopefully tomorrow they will tell us more and tell us what needs to be done. But he is critical, and that’s all I can say.”

Vrushali Gokhale also revealed that the actor was admitted to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital on November 5. He has been hospitalized since then. While he did suffer issues with his heart and kidney, his wife mentioned that the actor’s condition worsened after he had a multi organ failure.

