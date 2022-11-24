After deleting her controversial ‘Galwan tweet,’ actress Richa Chadha has now offered an apology for hurting the sentiments of the Indian Army and their followers in the country. In a Twitter statement, she said, “Even though it can never be my intention in the least, if the 3 words which have been dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologize and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the Fauj, of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part. As a Lt. Col, he took a bullet in the leg in the Indo-China war, in 1960s. It’s in my blood.”

After deleting the ‘Galwan tweet,’ Richa Chadha apologizes for ‘hurting sentiments’

She added, “A whole family is affected when their son is martyred or even injured while saving the nation which is made up of people like us and I personally know how it feels. It is an emotive issue for me.”

It all began when Northern Army Commander Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi said that if given orders by the government of India, the Indian Army is capable of taking back Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). Richa quote tweeted the news and wrote, “Galwan says hi,” as an indirect reference of the disputed Galwan territory between India and China.

Richa instantly got embroiled in a controversy after she started getting trolled on social media from the political class and netizens.

