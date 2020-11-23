Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 23.11.2020 | 1:19 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Ludo Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Laxmmi
follow us on

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal move into a new sea facing apartment

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After months of house hunting, actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have moved in together. The two who have been dating for a few years now were supposed to tie the knot in April but their plans went for a toss with the pandemic.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal move into a new sea facing apartment

In a recent interview, Richa said that their new house has a beautiful sea view and is away from the constant hubbub of Bandra and Andheri in Mumbai.

Richa said that their shifting got delayed because of the pandemic and they plan to live in their new house for a few years. Talking about living with Ali, Richa said that he is fun and also helps around the house. She also said that Ali is a better cook especially with continental cuisine. The Fukrey actress said that it is finally good to take decisions together right from deciding the soap to which maid to hire.

However, she said that her pet cats are still getting used to being around Ali. Even, Ali is not used to pets and one of them is scared of him.

ALSO READ: Richa Chadha honoured with Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award by Governor of Maharashtra for her contribution to Indian cinema

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

"Bharti should know young girls look up to…

"Your talent should be your drug," Shekhar…

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa sent to…

After ED investigates Dinesh Vijan for…

YouTuber Rashid Siddiqui opposes Akshay…

NCB raids comedian Bharti Singh and husband…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification