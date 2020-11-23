Bollywood Hungama

Pratik Gandhi's next is a Gujarati romantic comedy directed by Hardik Gajjar

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Pratik Gandhi's next Vaahlam Jaao Ne, a Gujarati romantic comedy film is helmed by Hardik Gajjar and written by Rahul Patel. The film's storyline is based on a couple who are dealing with each other’s past to make a delightful future yet in the processes they ruin their present.

This will be Pratik's next Gujarati film after his Bollywood film Ravan Leela produced by Hardik Gujjar Films & Back Benchers pictures. The other cast includes Tiku Talsania, Sanjay Goradia, Deeksha Joshi, Ojas Raval, Kevin Dave and Binda Rawal in pivotal role.

Produced by Hardik Gajjar Films and Backbencher Pictures, Directed by Hardik Gajjar. Film to release in March 2021.

Pratik Gandhi was last seen in Hansal Mehta's web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. The series is currnetly streaming on Sony LIV and is said to be one of the best shows of the year.

