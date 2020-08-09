Bollywood Hungama

Rhea Chakraborty shares chats with Sushant Singh Rajput saying that his sister manipulated him, his lawyer says otherwise

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has become a lot more complicated than people had expected it to be. Ever since the FIR has been filed against Rhea Chakraborty by Sushant’s family, a lot of new twists and turns have been surfacing. The case was recently handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation and they have accessed Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty’s WhatsApp chats.

Rhea Chakraborty shares chat with Sushant Singh Rajput saying that his sister manipulated him, while his lawyer says otherwise

While on one hand, the chat suggests that it was his sister Priyanka who got in a tiff with Rhea Chakraborty and then leading to an argument between the siblings, Sushant’s lawyer says that she wanted to cause problems between them. Rhea has apparently shared WhatsApp chats with a news portal where Sushant has appreciated her presence in his life and had an argument with his sister.

However, according to Vikas Singh, Sushant’s family’s lawyer, Rhea Chakraborty wanted the create a rift between the siblings and despite being the closest ones, they stopped speaking to each other. When Priyanka went back to Delhi, Sushant called her in a broken voice to apologise and asked her to meet him soon. All three sisters rushed to Mumbai to meet him and take him to Chandigarh. That is when Sushant asked Rhea the reason behind inviting Priyanka to her brother Showik’s birthday party if she had accused her of abuse.

Vikas Singh said that Rhea Chakraborty had played a mind game to separate these inseparable siblings.

Also Read: Shweta Singh Kirti shares picture and video of a hoarding in California for Sushant Singh Rajput, calls it a worldwide movement

