Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has become more and more complicated with new details surfacing almost every day. In her recent interviews, Rhea Chakraborty revealed that she left Sushant Singh Rajput’s house before his sister arrived. But, her lawyer has now revealed new details regarding her departure from his house. The chats between Sushant Singh Rajput and his sister Priyanka have surfaced which suggests that his family was aware of his mental health.

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde has revealed new facts according to recent reports that claim that Priyanka had asked Sushant to take three medicines without a proper prescription and when Rhea asked him not to take it, the couple got in a fight post which she was asked to leave the house. There were three anxiety and anti-depressants that she had asked the late actor to have. However, when Sushant said that he won’t be able to buy those without a prescription, she sourced one from Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohiya Hospital.

Over this, Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput got in a verbal spat when she said that he was already taking medicines prescribed by his doctor. After the argument, Sushant had asked her to leave and she asked her brother Showik to pick her up. Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer has also demanded an investigation on the forged prescription slip provided by Sushant’s sister Priyanka.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Shruti Modi’s lawyer confirms that the actor and his family did not have cordial relations

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.