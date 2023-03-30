Rashmika Mandanna will be performing before the first match of the season between Gujarat Giants and Chennai Super Kings

Cricket fans across India and the world are all excited for the 16th edition of the Indian Premiere League (IPL), which will kick off from tomorrow 31 March at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The inaugural match will be played between Gujarat Giants and Chennai Super Kings. To add more excitement to the event, Rashmika Mandanna will be performing at the opening ceremony of the tournament.

Rashmika Mandanna to perform at IPL opening ceremony in Ahmedabad

The official page of the IPL shared a post about Rashmika’s performance and captioned it, “Get ready for a dazzling and unforgettable evening. @rashmika_mandanna will be performing LIVE during the #TATAIPL Opening Ceremony at the biggest cricket stadium in the world - Narendra Modi Stadium! 31st March, 2023 - 6 PM on @starsportsindia & @officialjiocinema.”

Sharing more about her performance, an official statement from the actress’ publicist said, “Mandanna is popular amongst her fans not only for her acting skills but also for the energy she exerts while dancing her heart off. The actress will now again serve you looks, elegance, and vibrancy on stage at this big event held at the world's biggest stadium.”

Apart from Rashmika, her fellow actress Tamannaah Bhatia will also be performing at the same event.

On the work front, Rashmika’s will next be seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.

