So far the focus of interest in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, has been on the youngsters. Well, believe it or not the youngsters have parents too! And Zoya has gone for some unusual casting in the senior roles. Two of the star kids in the cast Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda’s mothers will be played Koel Puri and Tara Sharma, respectively.

Revealed: Tara Sharma and Koel Puri to play mothers to Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies

Twenty years ago, Tara made her debut as a leading lady in Anupam Kher’s directorial Om Jai Jagdish where she was cast as Abhishek Bachchan’s wife. Now, Tara will be seen as Abhishek’s nephew’s mother.

Koel Puri, daughter of media baron Aroon Purie, was never keen on an acting career. She did try her luck in the movies with films like Everybody Says I’m Fine and The Great Indian Butterfly. Coincidentally, Koel too, like Tara, made her debut in a film Everybody Says I’m Fine directed by an actor-turned-director Rahul Bose. She was last seen in the Sonam Kapoor cricket satire The Zoya Factor. Now, Koel is all set to be directed by Zoya Akhtar in The Archies.

Interestingly, both actresses were chosen for their physical resemblance to their screen kids; Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan can pass off as Tara Sharma and Koel Puri’s child.

Also Read: Aryan Khan wishes his ‘baby sister’ Suhana Khan on her Bollywood debut with The Archies

More Pages: The Archies Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.