Comedian Bharti Singh has taken to social media to post an apology after receiving backlash over an old video. She was been accused of hurting religious sentiments after a video of hers went viral on social media in which she was making fun of beards and moustaches as many said she was disrespecting the Sikh community.

On Instagram, Bharti captioned her video, “Main comedy karti hoon logo ko khush karne ke liye na ki kisi ka dil dukhane ke liye .agar meri kisi baat se koi hurt hua ho tho maaf kar dena aapni behan samjh ke (I do comedy to make people happy, not to make them unhappy. I am sorry if I hurt anyone, please forgive me).” Since then, she has disabled comments on the post.

In the viral video, the comedian is seen talking to Bigg Boss participant Jasmin Bhasin during her appearance on her comedy series Bharti Ka Show. She says, “Dhadhi mooch kyu nahi chahiye. Dhadhi mooch ke bade fayede hote hain. Dudh piyo, aise dhadi munh mein daalo, sewaiyon ka taste aata hai. Mere kaafi friends logo ki shaadi hui hai na, jinki itni itni dhaadi hai, saara din dhadi mein se jue nikalti rehti hai (what’s wrong with beards and moustaches, they have many benefits. Drink milk, and then put the beard in your mouth, you will be able to taste sewaiyaan. Many of my friends have gotten married to men with long beards, and spend the entire day removing lice from them).”

The video was viral on social media after which she received a lot of backlash. She took to Instagram to post a video and said, “For the past one or two days, a video has been going viral. People have also sent this to me, sent messages that I have made fun of beards and moustaches. Please watch that video, I have not mentioned any religion or any caste in it, or that people of this religion keep such beards and face such problems.”

She continued, “You can watch that video, I never said that Punjabi people keep beards. It was a genuine conversation, I was doing comedy with my friend. A lot of people keep beards and moustaches these days. But if people from any religion or caste have been hurt by my comments, I apologise to them with folded hands. I am a Punjabi myself, born in Amritsar, I will always keep Punjab’s honour and I am proud of being a Punjabi.”

Currently, Bharti Singh, who recently gave birth to a baby boy, is hosting The Khatra Khatra Show, along with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

