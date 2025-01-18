comscore
Saif Ali Khan's FIRST reaction after being attacked: "I am much better now"

Saif Ali Khan's FIRST reaction after being attacked: "I am much better now"

By Subhash K. Jha -

Saif Ali Khan is healing fast and is well on the way to recovery. This writer had a brief exchange with him a while back. When I asked him how he was, Saif replied, “Thanks, SKJ, much better now.”

Saif is expected to be discharged from hospital during the next 3-4 days.

The physical and, more importantly, emotional healing will take time. At the moment it is not known where exactly Saif, Kareena, Taimur and Jehangir will choose to reside after his hospitalization.

A reliable source tells this writer that the family may move to Saif’s ancestral home in Pataudi for some time. Heavy security bandobast is being planned for the family. While the worst is over, it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that the next few months will be really tough on the Kapoor family.

Also Read: “Saif Ali Khan prevented attacker from reaching Jeh,” reveals Kareena Kapoor Khan in her police statement: Report

