Shahid Kapoor and Anees Bazmee were all set to commence work on their first-ever collaboration - a double-role comedy - produced by Dil Raju and Ekta Kapoor. The pre-production work had begun, and the team was all ready to take the film on floors by August. However, in a sudden turn of events, the project was put on the backburner. The makers gave a statement that they had decided to amicably part ways with Shahid Kapoor due to creative differences. And now, Bollywood Hungama has an exclusive scoop on what went wrong.

REVEALED: The real reason why Shahid Kapoor and Anees Bazmee’s comedy went on the back burner

According to sources close to the project, the film was put on the back burner as Shahid Kapoor could not get himself into the world of Aneez Bazmee. "Shahid had multiple suggestions on the script front and wanted Anees to add some action to the narrative. Anees on the other hand wanted to make an out-and-out comic entertainer, in the zone that he is known for. The director was confident in his conviction but Shahid couldn't abide by Anees' belief," the source told Bollywood Hungama.

After all the ups and downs, finally, Anees had a heart-to-heart chat with Shahid, and the two decided to part ways on the subject as Anees wanted to make an honest film without getting into the zone of adding more action for commercial purposes. "Anees wants to make a comedy film and not an action comedy," the source told us further.

Anees is now looking to revive the subject with another young actor. "Dil Raju, Ekta Kapoor, and all stakeholders loved the subject and are all very excited to revive it with a new set of leading actors," the source concluded.

