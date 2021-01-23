Bollywood Hungama

REVEALED: Post marriage plans of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

After the wedding on 24 January, Natasha Dalal will move into Varun’s home which is a stone’s throw away from where Varun’s parents, David and Lali Dhawan, stay.

REVEALED Post marriage plans of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

A close friend reveals, “This was the plan all along. When a few years ago Varun tore himself away from the family cocoon and built his own nest close-by, the idea was to remain close to his family while providing enough space for his marriage to breathe easily.”

The friend also adds that Varun’s significant other Natasha in any case spends a lot of time in Varun’s apartment. “In fact she has done up the whole place according to her own taste. So it’s like her own place. Moving into the new place would be the most natural thing for her.”

At the same time, Varun has also been spending much of his free time at his parents’ place. Maybe that will change now.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan - Natasha Dalal Wedding: From additional CCTVs to no cell phones, couple safeguard their privacy

