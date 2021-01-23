For a couple of weeks, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anil Kapoor and others have been posting pictures and videos from the sets of their film in Rajasthan. Fatima, in fact, even uploaded snaps from her Rajasthani-style birthday celebrations in the desert state. Surprisingly, the actors consciously avoid mentioned about the name of the film that these actors are shooting for or who is directing it. “Usually, if the makers want to keep a film under wraps, they would not allow actors to leak anything about the film on social media. But here we see actors posting stories and photos every now and then. Yet, the makers or actors refuse to divulge even the film’s name. This is rare,” observes a trade expert.

However, Bollywood Hungama has managed to dig out details about this hush-hush venture. A source reveals, “The name of the film is Thar. It stars Anil Kapoor, son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjay Dadhich. It’s a Netflix venture and is directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary.” He is remembered for playing the lead part in Anurag Kashyap’s 2009 flick Gulaal, which incidentally, was also set in Rajasthan. Raj Singh Chaudhary was also the co-writer of Gulaal and that of Anurag’s 2007 film No Smoking.

The film’s shooting has taken place in Rajasthan’s Narlai, Rajsamand, Roop Nagar and Ghanerao. The unit of the film stayed in the five-star property, the Rawla Narlai Luxury Heritage Hotel and as per local sources, the cast and crew was stationed here from December 24 to January 17. The presence of Anil Kapoor in this sleepy town led to a lot of excitement. A lot of locals assembled to catch a glimpse of the veteran actor and many pictures and videos of him came out on the internet. As per local reports, the shoot of Thar is also expected to be done in Pushkar, Nagaur, Kishangarh and Udaipur.

This is the second time that Anil Kapoor and his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor will be sharing screen space. Both were seen briefly in the 2020 Christmas thriller, AK vs AK, which was also released on Netflix. The father-son duo will also act together, for the third time, after AK vs AK and Thar, in the Abhinav Bindra biopic.

