REVEALED: Here’s why Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 3 won’t have a huge jump in timeline and will be set immediately after the events of Gadar 2

The biggest surprise and dhamaka of 2023 was the box office performance of Gadar 2. The film was expected to score big time at the box office. However, it was a pleasant surprise when it managed to enter the Rs. 500 crore club. It gave a new lease of life to the careers of Sunny Deol and director Anil Sharma, and it also led to a demand for Gadar 3. As per recent reports, the basic idea of Gadar 3 is locked and Bollywood Hungama has got some interesting details in this regard.

REVEALED: Here’s why Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 3 won’t have a huge jump in timeline and will be set immediately after the events of Gadar 2

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001) was set between 1947 and 1954. Gadar 2, meanwhile, is about the happenings in 1971. Many wondered if Gadar 3 would be set 2 decades ahead. Some even speculated that Gadar 3 will be about the India-Pakistan conflict in 1999.”

The source continued, “However, Gadar 3 will be set immediately after the events of Gadar 2. Or at the most, it’ll be set a few years after the incidents in the sequel. But there won’t be a huge jump in the timeline. The makers were clear about this aspect as it would not look logical for Tara Singh to remain young for so many years. Hence, there was no question that Gadar 3 would be set in the 1980s or 1999.”

The source also said, “Apart from Tara Singh, Sakina (Ameesha Patel) and Jeete (Utkarsh Sharma), too, will be a part of the third part. They, too, more or less, will play the same age as they did in Gadar 2.”

Another source told us, “The team of Gadar had four ideas for the third instalment. They were not in a hurry and took their team to go through them. Finally, one of the ideas was locked as it had the potential, as per the team. Like the first two parts, Gadar 3 is also expected to be rich in emotions, music, action and of course, patriotism.”

Reportedly, Gadar 3 is expected to go on floors in 2025.

Also Read: Amit Rai says CBFC ‘killed’ OMG 2’s family audience by issuing ‘A’ certificate: “Maybe it would have been neck and neck with Gadar 2”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.